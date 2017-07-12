Street shootout leads to SWAT situations in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh police say a street shootout led to a SWAT situation in the city’s crime-ridden Homewood neighborhood, which has since been resolved.

Police say a man and woman came to the city’s Zone 5 police station about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday to report a shooting.

They say a man they didn’t know approached with a gun, so the man with the woman pulled his gun and shot the gunman. Police say another man came out of a nearby home and began shooting at the couple from his porch.

Police went to that residence, which is where the SWAT standoff occurred for several hours until about dawn.

Meanwhile, the gunman police believe was shot in the initial incident arrived at a hospital in critical condition with a neck wound. Police haven’t announced charges or identities in the incidents.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)