Trumbull Co. Fair shows off kid farmers, stresses importance

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – At the Trumbull County Fair, there’s an emphasis on agriculture by showing off the kids involved with 4-H.

The different 4-H groups are a big part of the fair. They do different shows and market sales each day, which is one way to get kids interested in helping out on the farm.

“I work really hard handling my chickens and getting them ready for the fair,” Sydney Collins said

At just 10 years old Sydney Collins has already learned a lot from being involved in 4-H.

“It teaches us how to handle a lot of animals and how to be responsible,” Collins said

Responsibility and other life lessons like hard work and sportsmanship are what kids in 4-H clubs say they learned here.

But getting kids interested and involved at this level is becoming more and more important to the states’ agriculture industry.

“I believe each generation is getting more and more removed,” said Ashlee Dietz, 4-H educator. “As of now, I think that educating the kids from a young age kind of exposes them to agriculture and where their food comes from.”

“Were the next generation,” Chloe Williams said. “Just to have kids out here — even young kids to work with the animals to get experience with them — I believe is very important.”

If you’re coming out to the fair, you can stop by and see the animals.

Through gate C, they’re all to the left. Shows go on throughout the day and the junior livestock sale is Saturday.

