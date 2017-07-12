Warren Athletic Club 12U heading back to Regionals for 3rd straight year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Athletic Club 12U All Star Team recently won their 3rd straight Cal Ripken State Title.

The boys will now head to the Regional Tournament next week in Kentucky. Teams from 7 different state will compete…all vying for a spot in the Cal Ripken World Series.

“It feels good because knowing that we’ve been there twice already,” said Carter Knupp, an outfielder on the team. “It gives us that experience for us to know that we can win.

“We have more confidence since we’ve been down there three times,” said Caleb Hadley. “So, we’re kinda used to doing it. We’ll just try to and win more games and get to the World Series.”

“I can’t explain it, ya know, we get that bid and we’ll be on cloud nine for awhile,” said Tom Elder, 12U Head Coach. “Whatever happens in the World Series happens in the World Series, and it wouldn’t matter. Just getting there for the experience for the young men would be a chore in itself.”

The team will play at least 4 games starting next Wednesday. Due to the high costs of the trip, they’re asking for donations.

To help fund the team contact Tom Elder at (330) 240-5877 or this address: 1875 Monticello NW, Warren, OH. All proceeds will go straight to the players.