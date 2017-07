Related Coverage Obamacare advocates anxious about new health care bill on table

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Council voted Wednesday to pass a resolution to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, declaring an emergency.

Warren now joins Youngstown in local communities opposing the repeal.

The vote passed 9 to 1.

