Youngstown attorney suspended from practicing law

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley attorney is suspended from practicing law in Ohio after he didn’t respond to a disciplinary complaint.

The complaint filed last year accused Dennis DiMartino of misconduct, including not acting with diligence while representing a client, not keeping the client informed and not cooperating in a disciplinary investigation.

This is DiMartino’s fifth disciplinary case before the Ohio Supreme Court.

In 2010, he was suspended for lying on a marriage license application and remarrying before his divorce from his first wife had been finalized.

He also has other complaints dating way back to 1994.