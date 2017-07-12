Youngstown attorney suspended from practicing law

The case is Dennis DiMartino's fifth disciplinary case before the Ohio Supreme Court

Attorney Dennis DiMartino was suspended from practicing law in Ohio.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley attorney is suspended from practicing law in Ohio after he didn’t respond to a disciplinary complaint.

The complaint filed last year accused Dennis DiMartino of misconduct, including not acting with diligence while representing a client, not keeping the client informed and not cooperating in a disciplinary investigation.

This is DiMartino’s fifth disciplinary case before the Ohio Supreme Court.

In 2010, he was suspended for lying on a marriage license application and remarrying before his divorce from his first wife had been finalized.

He also has other complaints dating way back to 1994.

