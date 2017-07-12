Youngstown crime activity: Man reports being shot after Facebook chat

Wednesday, July 5

12:11 a.m. – 1000 block of Eastway Dr., a woman told police that someone broke into her apartment and took a TV. The woman gave police a hat that she thinks the burglar left behind.

2:53 a.m. – 900 block of Alden St., a woman told police someone broke into her house and took a TV, laptop and heater.

10:45 a.m. – Dupont Street, Sharaysia Bunch, 22, was charged with assured clear distance, driving under suspension, failure to stop after an accident and unauthorized plates. According to police, Bunch was involved in an accident and left the scene. She was located by police a short time later parked in a lot on Dupont Street. Her vehicle and another parked alongside had the same license plate, the report stated.

4:20 p.m. – W. Federal St., Robert Hayes, 40, was charged with theft. The owner of the Downtown Circle told police that Hayes left the store with an order of jalapeno chicken and rice without paying.

4:35 p.m. – Market and Hylda streets, Jamal Finley, 39, arrested and charged with possession of drugs and illegal conveyance, and Pamela Miller, 55, charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Police discovered that Finley had two federal warrants out of West Virginia on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, heroin and marijuana, as well as two counts of conspiracy. A search of Finley at the jail uncovered two large bags of cocaine and marijuana in his buttocks, according to a police report. Miller was charged after officers reported finding a straw in her purse with residue on it and a crushed up oxymorphone pill in a bottle.

7:57 p.m. – Joseph and Plum streets, a 22-year-old man told police that he was shot while going to pick up a girl he had been interacting with on Facebook. The man told police that he had been contacted via Facebook by a woman who asked him to pick her up. He said he agreed to pick her up, and as he was getting out of the car, he said he heard multiple shots. At the same time, he said he felt a burning sensation in his back and realized he had been shot, according to a police report.

Saturday, July 8

7 a.m. – 100 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., George Buchanan was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A woman told police that Buchanan was intoxicated, playing loud music, stomping on his floor and yelling. She said she told Buchanan to turn down his music, and he became belligerent and made physical threats towards her. When officers arrived, Buchanan continued yelling and kept turning it back up, according to a police report.

Sunday, July 9

11:13 a.m. – 1300 block of Bennington Ave., a man discovered his friend dead in his home. Alex New, 20, Johnnathen Figueroa, 19, and Fred Nolasco, 23, are charged with aggravated murder in what police are calling a failed burglary attempt. Police said New was the triggerman and said they were looking for “gold bars” in the home.

4:03 p.m. – 200 block of E. Philadelphia Ave., James Horne, 32, arrested on a warrant and charged with assault. The victim told police that Horne came onto his property and punched him in the face, according to a police report. Horne said the person was driving recklessly through his property. Police said the victim reported that Horne was upset that his tow truck was partially blocking his driveway, but the victim was attempting to jump it and remove it from the property.

10:10 p.m. – S. Walnut and W. Federal streets, Michael Doepker, 23, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, having fictitious plates, loud engine noise and no motorcycle endorsement. An officer reported that Doepker pulled up next to him on a sport bike, purposefully revved his engine loudly and showed his middle finger before driving off. When pulled over, Doepker was confrontational and continued to yell and swear at the officer, according to a police report. According to the report, after he was given his citations, Doepker walked away screaming, “F*ck yes, more misdemeanors for my record!”

Monday, July 10

12:14 p.m. – 100 block of S. Maryland Ave., reported theft of a bicycle from a garage. The owner of the bicycle said someone had stolen a bike from the garage before and it was returned days later broken.

3:30 p.m. – Brentwood Avenue, a woman was sent to the hospital with second-degree burns after a reported domestic violence incident. She said the father of her child struck her with a hot iron during a fight.

5:30 p.m. – 100 block of E. Avondale Ave., Dawan Williams, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a raid. Brittany Fitzgerald, 30, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police reported finding fentanyl, cocaine, over $600 in cash and 10 puppies.

5:30 p.m. – 100 block of E. Avondale Ave., Tanja Manigault, 41, charged with possession of marijuana after police served a search warrant at a home.

Tuesday, July 11

5:33 p.m. – 100 block of E. Boston Ave., a man reported that his window air conditioning unit, TV and shotgun were missing from his home.

7:02 p.m. – Humboldt and Hunter avenues, Tiawan Clinkscale, 27, charged with possession of cocaine and failure to signal a turn during a traffic stop.

