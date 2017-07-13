Aqua Ohio issues alert for water customers in Masury

The water has levels of Total Haloacetic Acids that are above drinking water standards

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Aqua Ohio has released an alert for Masury’s public water system.

The water has levels of Total Haloacetic Acids (HAAS) that are above drinking water standards. The level is 0.061 mg/L, which is above the standard of 0.060 mg/L.

Aqua Ohio sent a letter to water customers and posted an alert on its website on Wednesday.

The company said customers do not need to use an alternative water supply, but they should contact their doctors with any specific health concerns.

The levels of HAAS don’t pose an immediate health risk, but Aqua Ohio said some people who drink water containing haloacetic acids in excess over the years have an increased risk of getting cancer.

West Farmington had similar issues with its water supply last year.

Aqua Ohio said in its letter that it is taking steps to correct the problem.

WKBN called to Aqua Ohio for more information and is waiting to hear back from a spokesperson.

