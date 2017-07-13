Boardman bridal shop closes with no warning

Some brides still have dresses inside the Alfred Angelo store on Route 224

Alfred Angelo, Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Alfred Angelo store in Boardman has closed.

A sign posted on the door of the bridal shop on Route 224 alerted concerned customers about the closure Thursday night.

Some brides still have dresses inside.

A seamstress said she, along with all of the company’s other seamstresses around the country, were let go two weeks ago.

The store manager had no comment Thursday.

WKBN 27 First News talked with a bride who just wants her dress. Watch the full report tonight at 10 and 11.

