Edith Wanita Kolovich Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Edith Wanita Kolovich, age 70, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland.

Edith was born on July 3, 1947, in Akron, the daughter of the late Arlie Russell, Thelma (Caddes) Eddington and stepmother Ruth Eddington.

She has lived in Newton Falls since 1967 formerly of Austintown.

Edith married the love of her life, John Kolovich III on August 5, 1967. Edith and John have been blessed with almost 50 years of marriage.

Edith was a member of St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s Church and helped out with the family’s store, True Value in Champion.

Memories of Edith will be carried on by her loving family; her husband, John Kolovich III of Newton Falls; her daughter, Marie (Tom) Addison of Newton Falls; sons, Mike Kolovich of Champion and Kevin Kolovich of Newton Falls; grandchildren, Christian, Marcus, Andrew and Anissa (Jake) and great-grandson, Aiden.

Edith was preceded in death by her grandson, Brett Addison and brother, Erwin Curtis Eddington.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Edith will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, July 17 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.