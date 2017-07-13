First Chill Can building constructed on east side site in Youngstown

The plan is for the first can to be made in Youngstown in the spring of next year

By Published: Updated:
Chill Can construction site, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first building is up for Youngtown’s new Chill Can plant and work has already begun on another.

Houses once stood on the site along N. Lane Avenue on the city’s lower east side. Now there’s a building where Chill Cans will eventually be finished.

The plan is for the first can to be made in Youngstown in the spring of next year.

Across the street, construction has already started on a second building.

Eventually, there will be seven buildings — including the company headquarters, which will employ at least 200 people.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s