Gary L. Watson Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Gary L. Watson, age 70, of Canfield, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Gary was born on July 6, 1947 in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served on an aircraft carrier in Vietnam.

He came to the Youngstown area and began working for GM in Lordstown where he retired in 2009 after 36 years.

He was an avid golfer and known as “Doc” on the greens.

Survivors include his wife, Linda A. (Rodgers) whom he married on May 27, 1995; children, Shannon Watson Thompson and Danny (Carie Lynn) Watson; four stepchildren, Michael, Christopher, Jeffrey and Katelyn Koval; five grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Christine Parish, 3165 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44511 on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

Military honors and burial will follow the services at 2:00 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

