Gertrude L. Smith Obituary

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Gertrude L. Smith, age 97, of Wayne Township, died Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Jefferson Health Care Center in Jefferson, Ohio.

She was born on February 12, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of David and Mary (Herbert) Evans.

Mrs. Smith was a longtime area resident and was employed for over 25 years at Kennametal in Orwell.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson and a member of the Wayne Historical Society.

Mrs. Smith enjoyed bowling, playing cards, traveling on bus trips, swimming, crafts, baking, cooking and especially being with her family.

Mrs. Smith married Leroy C. Smith, Sr. on October 23, 1942 and he preceded her in death on October 5, 1997. She is also preceded by her brother, John Evans; sister, Florence Jones and daughter-in-law, Evelyn Bobbitt Smith.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her five children, Ralph (Kathy) Smith of Wayne Township, Ohio, Mary (Charles) Sharpe of Dorset, Ohio, Leroy Smith, Jr. of Gilbert, Arizona, Kathleen (Daniel) Alexander of Pierpont, Ohio and David (Shari) Smith of Dorset, Ohio; her brother, David Evans of Panama City, Florida; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery, Wayne Township, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 17 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Friends and family may send online condolences as well as sign an online guestbook at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



