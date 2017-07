HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Canterbury Square Plaza on North Kerrwood Drive is allowing people back in after it was evacuated a little before 8 a.m.

The building, which is off East State Street, was cleared after a nearby natural gas line was struck. Police say workers were digging and hit the line, causing a leak.

Crews shut off the gas and said it’s safe to go back to the plaza.