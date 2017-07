WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted an Iowa man Thursday on charges related to the murder of a man in Warren over the weekend.

Arteum Brodeur, 24, faces two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Police said Brodeur stabbed 31-year-old Michael Krevas in the chest Saturday night, killing him.

Investigators said it started as a fight at North Park Avenue and Washington Street.

Brodeur pleaded not guilty on Monday.