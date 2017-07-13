Mahoning County indictments: July 13, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on July 13, 2017:

Douglas Stout: Possession of cocaine

Alyssa McKeel McHenry: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Latonia Lake: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Azia Zhane Morgan and Nicholas Siroki: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Cody Bergeron: Aggravated possession of drugs

Joseph Derrico: Grand theft

Demario Hoyt: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Mark Jones: Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Jamel Patton: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Deandre Devon Levy: Domestic violence

Lavar Paige: Improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, having weapons under disability with firearm specifications and two counts of felonious assault

Daniel Scott: Felonious assault

Elizabeth Pless: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Teon Stennis: Improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, having weapons while under disability with firearm specifications and two counts of felonious assault

David Wright: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with firearm specifications

Rene Allgood: Possession of cocaine

Johnnie Carnathan: Possession of cocaine

Deandre Fant: Possession of cocaine

Erik Jenkins: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI

David Pavelko, II: Trespass into a habitation

Curtis Daye: Criminal damaging and criminal trespass

Kendris Staples: Two counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs

Lateaka Madison: Forgery

Omar Muhammad: Forgery

Sheila Drummond: Prohibitions concerning companion animals

Devon Riffle: Harassment with a bodily substance

Brandon Kamenos: Escape

Alex New, Fred J. Nolasco and Johnnathen D. Figueroa: Two counts of aggravated murder, murder and one count each of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary with firearm specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

