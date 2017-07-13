Mahoning County indictments: July 13, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on July 13, 2017:
Douglas Stout: Possession of cocaine
Alyssa McKeel McHenry: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Latonia Lake: Felonious assault and domestic violence
Azia Zhane Morgan and Nicholas Siroki: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia
Cody Bergeron: Aggravated possession of drugs
Joseph Derrico: Grand theft
Demario Hoyt: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Mark Jones: Two counts of having weapons while under disability
Jamel Patton: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Deandre Devon Levy: Domestic violence
Lavar Paige: Improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, having weapons under disability with firearm specifications and two counts of felonious assault
Daniel Scott: Felonious assault
Elizabeth Pless: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Teon Stennis: Improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, having weapons while under disability with firearm specifications and two counts of felonious assault
David Wright: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with firearm specifications
Rene Allgood: Possession of cocaine
Johnnie Carnathan: Possession of cocaine
Deandre Fant: Possession of cocaine
Erik Jenkins: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI
David Pavelko, II: Trespass into a habitation
Curtis Daye: Criminal damaging and criminal trespass
Kendris Staples: Two counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs
Lateaka Madison: Forgery
Omar Muhammad: Forgery
Sheila Drummond: Prohibitions concerning companion animals
Devon Riffle: Harassment with a bodily substance
Brandon Kamenos: Escape
Alex New, Fred J. Nolasco and Johnnathen D. Figueroa: Two counts of aggravated murder, murder and one count each of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary with firearm specifications
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
.