Mom pleads not guilty after baby pulled from car at Boardman Walmart

Related Coverage Infant found in locked car parked at Boardman Walmart

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother who police say left her 5-month-old baby in a car alone outside of a Boardman Walmart pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Rasheda Lawrence, 24, faces a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.

Police forced the locked car open to get the infant out Tuesday night.

They said he was inside the car — which was off with the windows closed — for 45 minutes while she shopped.

Lawrence was arrested in the checkout line.

The infant was okay and sent home with other family members.

