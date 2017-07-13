Mom pleads not guilty after baby pulled from car at Boardman Walmart

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother who police say left her 5-month-old baby in a car alone outside of a Boardman Walmart pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
Rasheda Lawrence, 24, faces a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.
Police forced the locked car open to get the infant out Tuesday night.
They said he was inside the car — which was off with the windows closed — for 45 minutes while she shopped.
Lawrence was arrested in the checkout line.
The infant was okay and sent home with other family members.