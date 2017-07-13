Mom pleads not guilty after baby pulled from car at Boardman Walmart

Rasheda Lawrence's 5-month-old was left in her car parked at the Walmart in Boardman while she shopped, police said

Rasheda Lawrence, Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother who police say left her 5-month-old baby in a car alone outside of a Boardman Walmart pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Rasheda Lawrence, 24, faces a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.

Police forced the locked car open to get the infant out Tuesday night.

They said he was inside the car — which was off with the windows closed — for 45 minutes while she shopped.

Lawrence was arrested in the checkout line.

The infant was okay and sent home with other family members.

