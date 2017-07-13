Police say $10K reward offered for Colerain shooting information

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police in a Cincinnati suburb say an anonymous donor is offering $10,000 to help solve a mass shooting at a gender reveal party. Colerain Township police are still trying to identify two gunmen who opened fire Saturday night at a house party held to announce the gender of a pregnant woman’s unborn child. The motive remains unclear.

Police said Wednesday someone who didn’t want to be named is offering the money for information leading to arrests.

One woman died, and eight people were injured. The slain woman was identified as 22-year-old Autum Garrett, of Huntington, Indiana. The injured included three young children and the expectant mother, who told reporters she lost her baby, a boy. Police have been urging people in the community to come forward with any information.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)