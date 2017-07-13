Police say $10K reward offered for Colerain shooting information

The gunman open-fired at a gender reveal party, killing one. The pregnant woman who was shot lost her baby

By Published: Updated:
police lights generic

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police in a Cincinnati suburb say an anonymous donor is offering $10,000 to help solve a mass shooting at a gender reveal party. Colerain Township police are still trying to identify two gunmen who opened fire Saturday night at a house party held to announce the gender of a pregnant woman’s unborn child. The motive remains unclear.

Police said Wednesday someone who didn’t want to be named is offering the money for information leading to arrests.

One woman died, and eight people were injured. The slain woman was identified as 22-year-old Autum Garrett, of Huntington, Indiana. The injured included three young children and the expectant mother, who told reporters she lost her baby, a boy. Police have been urging people in the community to come forward with any information.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s