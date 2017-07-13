Police: Youngstown man threw drugs and gun out of car before arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested for multiple charges, including improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, on Wednesday morning

An officer pulled over Jerome Givens, 55, because his car matched the description of a vehicle that had just been at the site of a shooting on Hudson Street, according to the police report.

Givens told the officer that he went to the house on Hudson Street because his daughter got raped.

Officers that were dispatched to handle the shooting case came to the area where Givens was pulled over, Brooklyn Street, and searched nearby. They found a bag of marijuana that was deemed to have been thrown out of Givens’ car, based on how the bag was laying and how dry the bag was despite laying in dew.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was also found nearby, with fresh scratches.

Givens was charged with drug possession, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. Police said he refused to sign his court summons for marijuana possession.