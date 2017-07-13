Residents near Brookfield injection well sites worry about safety

Fracking waste will be put into the two wells set to be built in Brookfield Township

By Published: Updated:
Residents protesting Brookfield injection wells

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A small crowd of people gathered Thursday evening on the green in Brookfield to protest injection wells planned for the township.

Outwardly, the 30 people who showed up were quiet. Their protest of two planned injection wells was peaceful but inwardly, they were mad and wanted to voice their frustrations.

“I think it’s wrong that Pennsylvania will bring all this stuff over here and dump it over here,” Bob Miller said.

They’re concerned about earthquakes, well water, land values, and the aesthetics of what is very much a rural community.

“It is so ridiculous,” Tom Wike said.

Wike lives adjacent to where the injection wells will go — land that’s been in his family since the 1930s.

“I’m a couple hundred yards away from where they want to put these wells. I don’t want them. I’m concerned about my safety and my family’s safety,” he said.

The plan is to put the injection wells on land west of Route 7 and south of old 82 in the vicinity of the Wyngate Manor Mobile Home Park, where Sherry Smith lives.

“Why put that right next to all of our homes with elderly people and children? It can cause earthquakes and ruin the water,” she said.

Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources has approved the permits for the injection wells, which will be built and operated by the Pittsburgh-based Highland Field Services. Fracking waste will be put into the wells.

“No one knows what’s in the chemicals and what they’re going to do. I refer to it as ‘liquid asbestos,'” Dan Bottar said.

ODNR must still approve the operating permits for the wells, so residents are still hoping Highland Field Services can be stopped.

“I’m going to give it a good try, I don’t know. They’ve got more money than I do but we’re going to give it what we have,” Jim Hennessy said.

“We’re just local people here. I don’t know what kind of pull we’re going to have, this is just a small group here but it’s not right. It’s not right,” Miller said.

Highland Field Services must still submit its construction plans, do some testing, and build the wells before ODNR will allow them to be operated.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s