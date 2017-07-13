Scrappers complete sweep of Cyclones

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Scrappers completed a 3-game sweep of the Brooklyn Cyclones with a 4-2 win Thursday night at Eastwood Field.

Ernie Clement’s RBI double gave Mahoning Valley the lead for good in the seventh inning. Oscar Gonzalez added an RBI single later in the inning to cap off the scoring.

Clement finished the night 2-4 with an RBI.

Simeon Lucas also notched an RBI double in the victory.

Mahoning Valley improves to 13-10 on the season. The Scrappers return to action Friday night on the road at Hudson Valley.

With the loss, Brooklyn drops to 6-17.