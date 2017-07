NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A 2,000 foot section of South Main Street, which is part of State Route 46, will be closed for five days during the replacement of major water system valves.

The section is between McKees Lane and East Third Street, and there will be a detour to maintain traffic flow.

The temporary closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, according to a press release from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District.