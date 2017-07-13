Sinkholes appear in Youngstown neighborhood

Water and sewer lines run along the side yards

By Published:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The near constant rain presents a dangerous problem for people who live along Dover Road on the city’s west side.

The ground is eroding, and holes are appearing along sidewalks, driveways and foundations. One man’s sidewalk heaved up several inches at the end of his driveway.

Susan Garcia has been living on the street for 30 years.

“Our basement is flooding from it. The storm sewer is just leaking and our ground falling in. The sewer caps are just blowing off,” Garcia said.

