Stolen puppy returned to Youngstown woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman’s pit bull puppy that was stolen from her yard has been returned.

Ashley Perrine said she adopted her three-month-old dog, Latte, two weeks ago. Latte was then stolen from the fenced yard behind her home while she was inside for about 10 minutes.

Perrine said she then saw an advertisement listing the dog for sale online.

Youngstown police were investigating the case.

WKBN is working to get more information on the circumstances behind Latte’s return. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.