Stolen puppy returned to Youngstown woman

Ashley Perrine said her three-month-old pit bull puppy was stolen from her yard and sold online

By Published:
A Youngstown woman is distraught after someone stole her puppy from her yard Monday afternoon and sold it on Facebook hours later.
3-month-old pit bull Latte was stolen from its Youngstown home and sold Monday. Anyone with information on where Latte might be is asked to call Youngstown police.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman’s pit bull puppy that was stolen from her yard has been returned.

Ashley Perrine said she adopted her three-month-old dog, Latte, two weeks ago. Latte was then stolen from the fenced yard behind her home while she was inside for about 10 minutes.

Perrine said she then saw an advertisement listing the dog for sale online.

Youngstown police were investigating the case.

WKBN is working to get more information on the circumstances behind Latte’s return. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s