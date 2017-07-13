Storm Team 27: Chance for a shower or storm Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Unsettled weather will stick around through Friday afternoon. Better weather this weekend.

Another humid night on the way with scattered showers and the risk for thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible. Lows will slide toward 70.

Showers or storms will stick around Friday. A cold front will sweep through into the afternoon with better weather building in for the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82

Friday night: Decreasing clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. Patchy fog. (30%)

Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny. Very Slight risk for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)

High: 79 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night. (20%)

High: 83 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Late day or evening shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 87 Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 87 Low: 68

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 69