Storm Team 27: Showers and thunderstorms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Waves of rain and thunderstorms will continue to sweep through our region through Friday afternoon. Each will bring a risk for heavy rain and gusty wind.
THE LATEST ALERTS HERE
It will stay warm and humid with temperatures only falling toward 70°.
The unsettled weather will taper off by late Friday. This will set the stage for nice weather this weekend.
THE FORECAST
Thursday: Rain or thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible. (90%)
High: 83
Thursday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
Low: 69
Friday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 81
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 62
Sunday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 63
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 65
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 66