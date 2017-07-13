Storm Team 27: Showers and thunderstorms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Waves of rain and thunderstorms will continue to sweep through our region through Friday afternoon. Each will bring a risk for heavy rain and gusty wind.

THE LATEST ALERTS HERE

It will stay warm and humid with temperatures only falling toward 70°.

The unsettled weather will taper off by late Friday. This will set the stage for nice weather this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Rain or thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible. (90%)

High: 83

Thursday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

Low: 69

Friday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 81

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night. (20%)

High: 83 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 65

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (20%)

High: 86 Low: 66