Trumbull County coroner: Drug recovery official’s death doesn’t appear suspicious

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County’s coroner says a local drug recovery official’s death does not appear to be suspicious,

Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk said he’s still waiting for toxicology tests to rule on the final cause of Tom Dailey’s death, but he is seeing nothing that appears to be suspicious so far.

Dailey helped establish First Step Recovery, though the facility separated from him in 2015. He was also the executive director of Braking Point Recovery near Columbus.

The 46-year-old was found dead in a hotel room after he failed to check out. According to a police report, two slightly bent plastic ink tubes were found near his body.