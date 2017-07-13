Twin of Dunkin’ Donuts robber apologizes for causing scene in court

Jamel Turner stormed out of the courtroom as his brother was being sentencing for the robbery of the Struthers Dunkin' Donuts

Jamel Turner, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The brother of a man sentenced for a July 2016 robbery on Wednesday was in court Thursday.

Jamel Turner is the twin brother of Jamal Turner.

Jamal got 12 years in prison Wednesday for robbing the Struthers Dunkin’ Donuts and then skipping out on his original sentencing a few months ago.

Jamel had to appear Thursday on a contempt of court charge after causing a scene during his brother’s sentencing.

He apologized to the court for storming out and Judge Scott Krichbaum released him after a brief stint in jail.

