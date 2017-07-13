Warren crime activity: Woman says hair extension thieves hit her with car

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Police say customer threw items after card denied

Friday, July 7

11:30 a.m. – 300 block of Harmon Ave. NW, 30-year-old Brandy L. Renicker, arrested on warrants for possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments.

3:41 p.m. – 100 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE, 47-year-old Patrick E. Johnson, arrested on warrants. Police said Johnson was going through garbage in front of a home. They said he had arrest warrants out of Howland for theft and breaking and entering.

4:38 p.m. – 2200 block of Briar St. SE, a woman said she got into an argument about money that turned into a physical fight with another woman. The victim said the woman punched her in the face and arms, and that the woman’s husband beat her with a baseball bat.

4:53 p.m. – 1500 block of Homewood Ave. SE, reported sexual assault. The victim told police that the night before, she met two men at Lake Milton and went with them to an abandoned house in Warren to smoke marijuana. She said both of them raped her and then left the house.

9:21 p.m. – 700 block of W. Market St., 44-year-old Timothy K. Byrd, of Newton Falls, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said the passenger in Byrd’s car parked at the Hot Dog Shoppe had possibly overdosed. They said Byrd tried to hide a baggy of marijuana and a packet of heroin while officers worked to revive his passenger. Byrd appeared to be under the influence, according to a police report.

10:09 p.m. – 1600 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, 35-year-old Marcus D. Allen, charged with drug paraphernalia and consumption of liquor in a motor vehicle; 26-year-old Michael J. Miller, of Niles, arrested on a warrant. Police said Allen and Miller were parked in their cars outside of Big Apple Supermarket, acting suspiciously. Officers said Allen and his car smelled like alcohol, and there were drugs, alcohol and drug trafficking tools in his car. They found baggies of suspected heroin and crack cocaine, along with wads of cash in Allen’s pockets, according to a police report.

Saturday, July 8

12:34 a.m. – 500 block of Austin Ave. SW, a woman called police, saying two men were breaking into her home. Police said the men left before officers arrived. The woman said they pointed a gun at her and her boyfriend and demanded money. They took her cell phone, according to a police report.

9:54 a.m. – 2000 block of Colonial St. SE, reported sexual assault. A woman told police that people she didn’t know raped her on Friday afternoon.

12:46 p.m. – 4200 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, police responded to a hotel on reports of a man not breathing. Workers found 46-year-old Tom Dailey dead on the floor. Police found two slightly bent plastic ink tubes near his body. The coroner said his death does not look suspicious, but toxicology results are pending. Dailey helped establish First Step Recovery, though the facility separated from him in 2015. He was also the executive director of Braking Point Recovery near Columbus.

9:23 p.m. – 400 block of North Park Ave., a 31-year-old man was killed after being stabbed in the chest. Twenty-four-year-old Arteum Brodeur, of Iowa, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence.

Monday, July 10

12:04 a.m. – 2000 block of Jefferson St. SW, officers responded to reports of shots fired. They found a man who had been shot multiple times standing in the street. A witness said the victim was standing in a yard when several people got out of two cars and one of them shot the victim. While looking for the suspects, police arrested 30-year-old Ashonta Gore during a traffic stop because they said she had warrants for her arrest.

5:30 a.m. – Burton St. SE, 18-year-old Tyler Mitchell shot and killed. A neighbor found him lying on the sidewalk in front of her house. Police don’t have any suspects at this point and are still trying to determine a motive for the crime.

10:40 a.m. – 300 block of Adelaide Ave., Children Services reported the rape of a teenage girl. Police are investigating.

5:37 p.m. – 400 block of Tod Ave. SW, a father reported that his juvenile daughter had been sexually assaulted multiple times by her brother over several years.

Tuesday, July 11

4:55 a.m. – 1000 block of Bryan Pl. NW, the victim reported that someone broke into her house overnight, stole two TVs and soaked her work scrubs in the bathtub with bleach.

9:20 a.m. – 3100 block of Lynwood Dr. NW, a woman reported that she was bitten by a dog in June. She said that dog and another charged at her and circled her.

11:07 p.m. – 200 block of York Ave. NW, officers responded to shots fired at a home. The man who lives there said he was sitting on his porch when someone started shooting. Another neighbor said his home had been shot at as well.

Wednesday, July 12

12:55 a.m. – 200 block of York Ave. NW, officers responded to a fight between 10 to 15 people outside of the same house that was shot up a little over an hour before. Several 911 callers said they heard shots fired again. Police said a large group of women was standing outside of the house. The women said they had heard about the earlier shooting and came to pick up a child who was staying there. They got into an argument with the man who lives there and said he fired a gun, according to a police report. The residents of the home said no gun was fired.

4:45 p.m. – 200 block of Main Ave. SW, a woman said she was punched in the stomach and hit by a car at Dub City Beauty. According to a police report, the victim tried to stop two women from stealing hair extensions. She said they punched her and backed their car into her, running over her ankle, as they made an escape.

5:14 p.m. – 100 block of Atlantic St. NW, police were called to investigate after a 5-year-old had been left home alone. No one was immediately charged.

7:31 p.m. – Haymaker Avenue and Ward Street NW, police responded to a car accident in which shots were fired and one of the vehicles left the scene. According to a police report, the victim said it was a family matter.

