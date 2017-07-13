William A. Pratt Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – William A. Pratt, 69, of Youngstown’s east side died Thursday afternoon, July 13, 2017 at the Hospice House in Poland.
William was born July 14, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Audrey (Moore) Such and had been a lifelong area resident.
He had retired from the City of Youngstown Parks Department and had been a caretaker at Crandall Park in Youngstown for several years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
He leaves his companion, Margie Klingensmith at home; three sons, Merrill, Billy and Raymond Pratt; six daughters, Joyce, Wendy Sicliano, Marleen Rhoades, Lisa Eicher, Jennifer Wilson and Audrie Pratt; three brothers, Jimmy and Buddy Pratt and Mike Marvola; a sister, Lorraine Valentine; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Keffer and a sister, Linda Maxwell.
Memorial services for William will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.