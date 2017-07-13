Woman struck by lightning near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters say a woman was transported to the hospital after being struck by lightning near Ohio State University’s campus, Thursday.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, a 61-year-old woman was struck by lightning while in the area of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, at about 11:30am, Thursday.

Firefighters say the woman was alert and talking prior to being transported.

The woman was taking to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, but her condition is unknown at this time.