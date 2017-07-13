Youngstown Diocese director retires; interim director appointed

The church will soon look for candidates for the vacant director position

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rachel Hrbolich was appointed as the interim director of Social Concerns at the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown after the former director, David Bergner, retired.

Bergner served with the church for two years. The church will begin looking for candidates to fill the vacant director of Social Concerns position soon, according to a press release.

Hrbolich, who is also the Diocesan director of Catholic Charities, will continue to carry out her responsibilities for that role. She has served with the church for 22 years and was appointed to the director of Catholica Charities position in February.

For more information, contact Robert Siffrin at 33-744-8451.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

