Youngstown police: Six people busted for prostitution

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police arrested five women and one man in a prostitution sting on the city’s south side on Wednesday. Five of them will face their charges in court on Thursday, and one will be in court on Friday.

Officers patrolled the area near Hillman Street in ummarked vehicles after receiving complaints about prostitution, according to the police report.

An officer observed Margo Smith , 34, flagging down cars around 9 a.m. She stopped and talked to Joseph Jackson, 22, and entered his car.

Police followed the pair and pulled them over to investigate. Jackson said he didn’t know the woman’s name. A check on Smith revealed that she had an active warrant for drug paraphernalia. She was arrested with a charge related to prostitution.

Jackson was also arrested for solicitation.

The other four women were busted by undercover officers. In each case, the undercover officers had listening and tracking devices that were monitored by another officer, so they could determine if the women were trying to engage in sexual activity for money and then locate the woman and the undercover officer. Each woman offered oral sex for $20 or $30.

Shirley Ingram, 47, was arrested on a prostitution-related charge and for drug possession upon police finding marijuana on her. She has been arrested for prostitution in the past, according to the report. She told the arresting officer, “I’m not gonna’ lie, I was about to do it.”

Erica Provitt, 29, was arrested on a prostitution-related charge. Officers discovered that she was also previously arrested for prostitution and had a warrant for drug paraphernalia and possession. A marijuana pipe was found in her purse.

Doris Curry, 24, was arrested on a prostitution-related charge, along with drug paraphernalia and possession charges upon finding crack and a straw with cocaine residue on her.

Felicia Baggett, 47, was arrested on a prostitution-related charge, and upon a record search, officers found out she had multiple warrants for drug paraphernalia and soliciting in other jurisdictions. She had a glass crack pipe in her bra.

The four women were arrested between about 11:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.