After 2 deep runs, Farrell appears ready for a third

2017 Farrell Football Preview

Head Coach: Jarrett Samuels, 10th season (90-29)

Last Season: 10-4 (4-1), 2nd place in Region 1

Classification:: A

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 73.8% (96-34)

Playoff Appearances: 9

Playoff Record: 24-9

Region Championships: 4 (2008, 2009, 2010, 2014)

Region Record: 51-17

2016 Results

Clairton 24 Steelers 6*

Steelers 20 Ridgway/Johnsonburg 7*

Steelers 30 Conemaugh Township 0*

Steelers 22 West Middlesex 12*

Steelers 52 Cochranton 16*

Steelers 48 Cochranton 0

Steelers 32 Cambridge Spring 14

Steelers def. Youngsville by fft

Meadville 47 Steelers 16

Steelers 36 Union City 6

West Middlesex 21 Steelers 14

Steelers 61 Carrick 6

Steelers 40 North East 14

Neshannock 42 Steelers 14

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 30.8 (15th in Area)

Total Offense: 322.3

Passing Offense: 102.7

Rushing Offense: 219.6

Scoring Defense: 16.0 (9th in Area)

…In 2013, the Steelers just finished their third season in a row being outscored on average by their opposition (2011: -4.7; 2012: -2.6; 2013: -4.5). In 2016, Farrell finalized another campaign of outscoring their opponents – which makes it three straight seasons (2014: +4.0; 2015: +21.5; 2016: +14.8).

The Good News

Returning Starters: Offense – 7; Defense – 8

Farrell has played in 29 games over the last two seasons. The Steelers finished last year with an appearance in the Class A State Semifinal and the year prior were the state finalist in Class A. Coach Jarrett Samuels is excited to get to work. “We’ve had excellent team chemistry and the experience from our underclassmen is a definite strength.” Farrell’s junior standout Kyi Wright – who is moving to tight end – returns after throwing for 1,335 yards and 18 TDs while completing 60.3% of his 126 tosses (76 completions). Wright also scored 8 touchdowns on the ground as he accumulated 7.1 yards per carry (386 yards). On defense, Wright (a stalwart linebacker) finished the 2016 campaign with 110 tackles (2nd on the team) with 4 interceptions to pace the Steelers. Senior Isaac Clarke appears to be in position to take over as the team’s quarterback. Clarke threw for 478 yards and 3 scores as a junior at Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore last Fall. The 6’1 signal caller also gained 113 yards rushing. Christian Lewis and Brandon Chambers both return after seeing success in the ground game. Lewis finished second on the team with 500 yards rushing (6 TDs) while Chambers was the fourth leading rusher with 384 yards (5.6 avg). Chambers was Farrell’s leading receiver in yards per catch (20.4) and yards (572). Of Brandon’s 28 catches, 7 were for scores. Junior Jourdan Townsend hauled in a team-best 29 passes for 451 yards and 7 touchdowns also. On the defensive side of the ball, Tymir Green was a menace bringing down 119 ball carriers, sacking the opponent’s quarterback 2 1/2 times and recovering 5 fumbles. Oh by the way, he’s back for his junior season. Tyrie Hammonds (52 tackles), Elijah Harper (43 tackles, 3 INTs), Josh Nix (40 tackles, 6 sacks), Kobe Hilton (35 tackles), Brandon Chambers (3 INTs), Sayvion Thomas (3 sacks) and Jourdan Townsend (3 INTs) all return for a defense which should be solid in the coming year.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Neshannock, 7

Sept. 1 – at Northeast, 7

Sept. 9 – at Carrick, 3

Sept. 15 – West Middlesex, 7

Sept. 22 – Union City, 7

Sept. 29 – at Meadville, 7

Oct. 6 – Ft. LeBoeuf, 7

Oct. 13 – Cambridge Springs, 7

Oct. 20 – at Cochranton, 7

The Bad News

The Steelers graduated eight seniors – most of which were on the field for many of their 32 wins over the past three seasons. One of those seniors was Braxton Chapman, Farrell’s record-breaking running back, who raced for 1437 yards on 126 carries (11.4 avg) in just 9 games last season. Along the line, Wandell Murray and Tyrese Somerville, will be two players who Farrell must look for replacements this summer. Pap Keeler and James Jackson also leave a void at the linebacker and defensive back positions respectively. Keeler posted 88 tackles with 2 1/2 sacks. Jackson registered 66 tackles and 3 picks in 2016. “We have a young core group along the offensive and defensive lines,” points out Samuels. “They must all raise their level of execution and production for the team to excel in 2017.”

Key Number

Within the last three seasons, Farrell’s offense has shown a great deal of balance. In 2016, the Steelers averaged 103 yards passing and 220 yards on the ground. In 2015, the Steelers passed for 136 yards and ran for another 246. In 2014, Farrell threw for 120 yards and gained 146 by land.

Featured Stat

There has been 6 receivers who have caught passes for over 300-yards in a season for Farrell within the last four years.

2016: Brandon Chambers – 572

2016: Jourdan Townsend – 451

2015: Marcus McCoy – 656

2015: Malachi Newell – 490

2014: John Jackson – 394

2013: Austin Pickens – 300