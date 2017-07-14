Anthony M. Pavlak, Jr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Anthony M. Pavlak, Jr., 66, of Austintown, died at his residence Friday, July 14, 2017.

He was born January 21, 1951 in Youngstown, the son of Anthony “Tony” and Mary Ellen (Gordon) Pavlak and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Girard High School, Tony served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army.

He worked as a furnace operator for RMI for 41 years before retiring in 2015.

He enjoyed hunting, bowling and golf.

Surviving are his companion, Vanessa Pellin of North Jackson; two children, Tony Pavlak of Girard and Dacia Crown of Cortland; six grandchildren: Amanda, Courtney, Andrew, Merandia, Grace and Colin; a great-grandchild, Paisley and two sisters, Peggy Hall of Niles and Ruth Murphy of Liberty.

His parents precede him in death.

Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Reverend Curtis Miller officiating.

Friends may call 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

