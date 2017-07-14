Austintown crime activity: Vandals damage school playground

Wednesday, July 5

11:48 p.m. – 100 block of N. Edgehill Ave., Lee Gustafson, 35, charged with disorderly conduct. Gustafson was taken to the hospital after he was found lying on his back in the devil strip of the intersection of N. Edgehill Avenue and Oakwood Avenue. Police said Gustafson smelled strongly of alcohol and had an open Icehouse beer next to him.

Thursday, July 6

12:14 a.m. – 4100 block of Pembrook Rd., William Britton, 38, charged with inducing panic. Police said Britton was involved in a crash. When rescue crews arrived, they found Britton semi-conscious behind the wheel of the vehicle. He was given naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and he was taken to the hospital, according to a police report. Police said Britton admitted to using heroin.

Saturday, July 8

2:22 a.m. – Mahoning Avenue and S. Raccoon Road, Miguel Gonzalez, 18, arrested and charged with OVI, falsification and identity theft during an OVI checkpoint. Police said Gonzalez identified himself as a friend and showed officers that man’s temporary permit. He was later found to be lying about his identity and had a blood-alcohol content of .112, according to a police report. Gonzalez’s friend said he left his wallet in Gonzalez’s vehicle during a party and he did not give Gonzalez permission to use his temporary permit.

Sunday, July 9

2:04 a.m. – 200 block of Idaho Rd., police found multiple sections of vinyl fencing, as well as playground equipment, damaged at Austintown Intermediate School. Police said the vandal also drew on the rubberized ground with chalk.

8:01 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Timothy Rhinehart, 63, Mineral Ridge, arrested and charged with petty theft. A Walmart asset protection employee said Rhinehart took 47 items, totaling more than $400, and put them in empty grocery bags that he took from the register. He then left the store without paying for them, according to a police report.

8:58 pm. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Daniel Riggs, 38, of North Jackson, arrested and charged with petty theft. An asset protection employee at Walmart reported seeing Riggs conceal three items from the electronics department in his pants and then try to leave the store without paying for them. Riggs admitted that he stole the items and was going to sell them because he was broke, the employee told police.

10:49 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Wilcox Road, Brian Calai, 35, of Warren, arrested and charged with felonious assault and OVI. Calai was accused of chasing his friend and a man that she was with after confronting them outside of Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. The victim told police that Calai was driving recklessly, pulling in front of them and stopping suddenly at times. Calai denied chasing the couple, saying his brother-in-law had been driving and chasing the vehicle, but police said surveillance video showed he had been driving the car.

Tuesday, July 11

1:42 p.m. – 5600 block of Mahoning Ave., Jennifer Hartzell, 45, of Niles, arrested on a failure to appear warrant on a child support case.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

