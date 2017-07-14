Donald E. Blockinger Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Donald E. Blockinger, 82, also known to family and friends as “Block”, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday morning, July 14, 2017, with his family by his side.

Don was born June 8, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph L. and Helen Houck Blockinger.

He was a skilled tradesman as a mechanic with General Motors Lordstown Complex for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

Don was a 1954 graduate of Boardman High School and attended Y.S.U.

He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

Don was a 50 year member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where he built the existing altar, the pulpit and the baptismal font.

He was a charter member of the Youngstown Road Knights Street Rod Club. Don was also a member of the Senior Mixed Bowling League at Boardman Lanes, the Davis Center Y.M.C.A. in Boardman and the South High Breakfast Group, that meets every Thursday.

Don’s interest were many and he was a “jack of all trades” but he especially enjoyed restoring classic vintage custom cars. He also enjoyed stain glass art work and wood working. His interest included traveling and gaming at Casinos and also gardening.

Don was a sports fan and enjoyed following The Ohio State football team and the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indians but more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities.

Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Joanne M. Popovich, whom he married Oct. 11, 1958; his daughters, Cheryl (Rich) Klempay of Austintown, Chris (Jim) Tyrrell of Phoenix, Arizona, Colleen (Kevin) Miller of Austintown and Carin (Mike) Bellack of Seven Fields, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Dan Klempay, Jenna Klempay, Brian (Amanda) Tyrrell, Alicia (Jake) Loftin, Kevin “J R ” (Elizabeth) Miller, Cassandra Miller, Luke Bellack and Alaina Bellack and his great-grandsons, Kevin Miller, lll and Derek Miller.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and Bill Blockinger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. with prayers being said at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

Friends will be received at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel on Monday July, 17, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday July 18, 2017, from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care and concern for Don.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Generations of Giving Fund.

Family and Friends may send condolences at Lane Family Funeral Homes.

