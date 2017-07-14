Donald F. VanKirk Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Donald F. VanKirk, 82, of Salem, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Essex III of Salem.

Donald was born on September 27, 1934 in Steubenville, Ohio the son of the late John and Mary (Barnes) VanKirk.

He worked as a tow motor operator for Transue and Williams and was a member of the Alliance Church of the Nazarene.

Donald enjoyed traveling and taking care of not only his yardwork but many of his neighbors and friends.

Survivors include his two daughters, Cathy Seacrist of Alliance and Brenda Caroll of Arizona; a son, John Wilson of Beloit; 2 local grandchildren, Bob Bircher and Christy Wilson and three great-grandsons. Donald is also survived by a brother Joseph Dixon of Toronto, Ohio; a sister, Betty Rager of Mingo Junction, Ohio and a special niece Linda VanKirk of Salem.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Doris I. (Shutler) VanKirk who passed away on October 9, 2012; two brothers, John and Clyde and one sister Donna Bell Hope.

Visitation will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home in Sebring on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a Private Family Service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Glenn Davidson officiating.

Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park with Military Honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alliance Church of the Nazarene, 1345 South Arch Avenue, Alliance, Ohio 44601.

