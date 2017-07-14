Ellen L. Ahlborn Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Ellen L. Ahlborn, age 79, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Friday, July 14, 2017, at her home.

She was born May 16, 1938, in Wendel, West Virginia, a daughter of Clarence and Isabelle (McCoy) Knotts.

Formerly of Geneva and Painesville, Ellen had lived in Kinsman for the past 16 years.

She was employed at IRC Fibers in Painesville for 22 years and Lubrizol Corporation in Painesville for 18 years, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of the Painesville Baptist Church.

Ellen enjoyed target shooting and she was an avid cat lover having rescued and cared for many cats over the years.

Ellen is survived by her companion, Larel W. Ware of Kinsman; son, Gus (Shannon) Ahlborn of Medina, Ohio; two daughters, Andrea (Erik) Licis of Painesville, Ohio and Donna (Ron) Wizniak of Perry, Ohio; brother, Charles (Kathy) Knotts of Chardon, Ohio; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, August “Red” Ahlborn and brother, John “Bucky” Knotts.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio and also at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio, on Thursday, July 20th from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. with a funeral service being held at 7:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow and burial of cremated remains will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

An online guestbook is available at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

