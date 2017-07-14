Forensic artist makes step towards identifying skull found in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Summit County officials have unveiled the forensic facial reconstruction of a man whose skull was found outside an abandoned home in Akron last year.

The clay model was created by a forensic artist with the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in an effort to help Akron authorities identify the man.

The man’s skull was found on January 8, 2016. Additional remains were later found inside the home, which had been damaged in a fire in 2012.

“We have spent more than a year and a half investigating this case in an effort to identify this man and had exhausted all leads,” said Akron Police Chief James Nice.

The decedent is believed to have been a Caucasian male between 30 and 55 years old. He was estimated to be about 5’9″ tall, but his weight, hair and eye color are unknown. Hairstyle and other factors are the artist’s estimations to complete the image and aren’t considered significant markers for identification.

Several items were found with the remains, including clothing, black shoes and keys. More information and photographs can be found in the BCI Criminal Intelligence Unit’s public bulletin.

Although the unidentified man’s body was found in Akron, authorities don’t know if he lived in the city.

Anyone who recognizes the man’s face is urged to contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.