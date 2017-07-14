Former Boardman teacher convicted of sex crimes accused of violating probation

Related Coverage Former teacher sentenced in date rape case



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Boardman school teacher convicted of sexual battery is back in jail.

Jay Dana is accused of violating the terms of his probation.

Investigators believe Dana, who now lives in Florida, was away from his electronic monitoring device. Florida’s laws regarding sex offenders say he must have it with him at all times.

Dana was convicted two years ago and was sentenced to serve 75 days in the Mahoning County Jail. He also has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors say Dana took women on dates and gave them so much alcohol they were unable to stop him from having sex with them.

Dana was transferred back to Mahoning County to have a hearing on the alleged probation violation. That will take place on August 11.

Until then, he’ll stay in the Mahoning County Jail.