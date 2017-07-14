Frances E. Darling Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Frances E. Darling, 75, of Warren, died Friday, July 14, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1942 in Meadowbrook, West Virginia, the daughter of Leon and Orleata (Burton) Smith and had lived in Ohio most of her life.

A homemaker, Frances attended Jenkins Memorial Church of God in Christ.

She enjoyed music, especially Elvis Presley, dancing, rummage sales and playing computer games.

Surviving are five children, James (Stephany) Smith of Warren, Joyce Bubenheim of Palm Coast, Florida, Wanda McCready, Jack Mullenax II and Christopher (Tawnya) Mullenax, all of Warren; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patsy Ozanich and Rachel Burdell, both of Warren and two brothers, Larry (Mary) and Carl Smith, both of Warren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Jack Mullenax, Sr., whom she married in May, 1970 and who died in August, 1990 and a son, Charles Polonsky.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with interment following at Pineview Memorial Park.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 am Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the funeral home.

Material contributions may be made to Relay for Life.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

