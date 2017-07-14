Frank T. Marletto Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Frank T. Marletto, 93, of Sharon passed away at 11:04 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2017, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Marletto was born November 14, 1923, in Sharon, a son of Michael and Mary (Mastroianni) Marletto.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1942 graduate of Sharon High School and served in the Signal Corp. with the U.S. Army Air Corp. during WW II in the South Pacific.

He retired as a welder from the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp., where he was employed for 38 years and also worked at Star Fabricating, Vienna, Ohio, for many years.

Frank is a member of St. Patrick’s Church, Hubbard, Ohio and a former longtime active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where he was a member of its Holy Name Society and the church choir.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 684, Sharon and its Fourth Degree, Sharon Assembly and the Catholic War Veterans (CWV).

Frank had a beautiful tenor voice and was a member of the Shenango Valley Chorale and sang in many minstrel and variety shows throughout the years.

His wife, the former Hazel Rymer Bowie, whom he married May 19, 1984, passed away December 30, 2003.

Surviving is his companion of many years, Anne Curtin and her children, of Hubbard, Ohio; two daughters, Mary Ann Marletto and her husband Rainer Schelp, Scottsdale, Arizona and Suzanne Marletto and her husband Julius Lloyd, Reston, Virginia; a son, Frank N. Marletto and his wife Lori, Sharon; four grandchildren, Dr. Kristy McIntyre and her husband Ray; Nicholas Marletto; and David and Anne-Marie Lloyd; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Clementine Rossi, Columbus, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Janice Alban and Joyce Scott and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, Frank was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary Catherine Tonty, Mary Grace Smeraglia and Grace Marletto; two brothers, Dominic and Pasquale “Patsy” Marletto and a stepdaughter, Cheryl Bowie.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

The Knights of Columbus will recite the Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017, in the funeral home prior to the calling hours.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Reverend Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be at St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage, with military honors.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Order Flowers Here