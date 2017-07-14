Hugh O. Osborne Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Hugh O. Osborne, 93, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Clepper Manor in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Hugh was born on December 2, 1923 to Otis and Nell (Hawthorne) Osborne in Clark, Pennsylvania.

He graduated high school and served during World War II in the U.S. Army.

Hugh worked 39 years for Westinghouse Inc.

On May 30, 1959 he married his wife, the late, Grace Schalk, who passed away March 30, 2014.

He was of the Methodist faith.

Hugh enjoyed reading, bowling, time with family, traveling on road trips with his wife and visiting his in-laws in Michigan.

Hugh is survived by his brother, James (Linda) Osborne; sister, June Rose Englebaugh and sister in law, Esther Osborne.

He was preceded in death by father, Otis Osborne; mother, Nell Osborne; wife, Grace Osborne; siblings, Samuel Osborne, Clarence Osborne, Robert Osborne, Lucille Hendery, Mary Jane Cusick, Richard L. Osborne and Phillip Osborne.

Per Hugh’s request, private burial will be held.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Three Rivers Hospice, 26 Nesbit Rd. Suite 200, New Castle, PA 16105 in memory of Hugh.

Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.



