Investigators find drugs hidden in cars shipped from Mexico to Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating shipments of drugs hidden in the wheel compartments of new cars, which were shipped to Warren.

In all, over 400 pounds of marijuana were seized with a street value of more than $1 million, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office as well as the Youngstown Drug Enforcement Agency is now ongoing.

The drugs were initially found in a wheel compartment of a Ford Fusion at a Ford dealership in Portage County. They were discovered during a delivery inspection after the car was taken off a transport carrier.

The vehicle was shipped to a rail yard in Warren, where investigators found a rail car containing 15 new Ford Fusions that had their spare tires removed. Compressed packages of marijuana were inside, resembling a tire.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the cars were manufactured in Mexico and crossed the Mexican border into Arizona on their way to Warren, where they were dropped off at the rail yard.

Task Force members and Youngstown DEA agents also reported finding nine packages of marijuana in Portage, Stark and Columbiana counties, as well as in Pennsylvania.

The investigation is continuing, and no arrests have been made yet.