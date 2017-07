WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man facing two counts of murder related to the July 8 fatal stabbing of 31-year-old Michael Krevas appeared in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning.

Arteum Brodeur, 24, was issued a $1 million bond during his arraignment.

He is also charged with tampering with evidence.

Brodeur is due back in court for a pretrial in two weeks.