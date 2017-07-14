More construction planned for Mahoning and Portage County

Sections of Route 11 and I-76/I-680 will be going through a pavement repair project, resulting in lane restrictions

By Published: Updated:
Road Construction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two construction projects are scheduled for roads in Mahoning and Portage County, which will cause road closures and daily lane restrictions.

State Route 11 between the Interstate 80/Interstate 680 split and U.S. 224 in Austintown and Canfield townships will have daily lane restrictions, starting Monday. The construction is part of a $3.8 million project for pavement repairs in that section of Route 11.

Bridge repairs are also scheduled. The projects are estimated to be complete by August 2018.

Interstate 76/I-80 between the Portage County line and State Route 46 will in Milton Township have daily lane restrictions, starting Friday. The construction is part of a $4.9 million project for pavement repairs in that section of I-76/I-80. The entire project is scheduled to be complete by late July 2017.

Northeast River Road over I-76 will be closed Saturday evening for bridge repairs. The detour is Mahoning Avenue to State Route 534 to Pritchard Ohltown Road.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s