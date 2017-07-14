Niles City Council passes first reading of 5-year financial plan



NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles City Council passed the first reading of a 5-year financial plan — if it works, the city will be out of its fiscal emergency.

On Monday, council was first presented with the plan.

The vote Thursday night was 5 to 2 in favor of the plan. The two “no” votes came from Frank Pezzano and Linda Marchese, who oppose turning city tax collections over to the Regional Income Tax Agency.

The second reading vote will happen Friday night and the third reading on Monday.

WKBN is planning on attending tonight’s meeting and will report updates as they come.

Stick with WKBN on air and online to hear results of the meeting.



