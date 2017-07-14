Parrish eyes school rushing record at West Middlesex

2017 West Middlesex Football Preview

Head Coach: Ed Roberson, 5th season (32-16)

Last Season: 7-4 (5-0), 1st place in Region 1

Classification: A

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 60.2% (68-45)

Playoff Appearances: 6

Playoff Record: 9-6

Region Championships: 3 (2012, 2014, 2016)

Region Record: 40-28

2016 Results

Farrell 22 Big Reds 12*

Big Reds 20 Cambridge Springs 16*

Big Reds 35 Union City 8

Big Reds def. Youngsville by fft

Big Reds 19 Cochranton 14

Big Reds 14 Mercyhurst Prep 0

Big Reds 21 Cambridge Springs 18

Big Reds 21 Farrell 14

Iroquois 29 Big Reds 12

Sharpsville 49 Big Reds 6

Sharpsville 42 Big Reds 6

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 16.6 (49th in Area)

Total Offense: 214.0

Passing Offense: 39.5

Rushing Offense: 174.5

Scoring Defense: 21.2 (23rd in Area)

…The Big Reds have not allowed more than 21-points to be scored during a season in six years (2010: 25.4).

The Good News

West Middlesex has advanced to the playoffs in each of the last six years and has won at least one post-season game each year. “We’re returning a lot of key starters plus a lot of experienced players who lettered during the past season,” remarks coach Ed Roberson. “We’ll have a very veteran team this coming year.” On offense, the Big Reds return their 1,000-yard rusher (Clayton Parrish) and a key lineman (Zach Long) who will anchor the front five for coach Roberson this season. Parrish rushed for 1048 yards on 181 attempts (5.8 avg) and 9 scores. Clayton will be eyeing Eric Lucich’s rushing record at the school of 2,026 yards three years ago. Middlesex executed 86.4% of their plays as the run variety. Defensive linemen Rye Yanak had 30 tackles and Colton McElrath finished with 17 last Fall. Linebackers Cade Franks (86 tackles, 2 sacks) and Zach Long (64 tackles, 5 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries) each return. The team’s kicker and punter Logan Hurley is back for his junior season.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – at Sharpsville, 7

Sept. 1 – Wilmington, 7

Sept. 8 – Iroquois, 7

Sept. 15 – at Farrell, 7

Sept. 22 – Cambridge Springs, 7

Sept. 29 – at Mercyhurst Prep 7

Oct. 6 – at Cochranton, 7

Oct. 14 – Carey, 7

Oct. 20 – Union City, 7

The Bad News

Four 1st-Team All-Region defenders all have since graduated in Trent Kimmel (20 tackles), Collin Brunke (42 tackles, 5 sacks), Joshua Porterfield (82 tackles, 2 INTs) and Cody Kobielus (46 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries). Kimmel also was honored along the offensive line in the Region. Porterfield finished his first season as the team’s starting quarterback by throwing for 395 yards (3 TDs) and rushing for another 562 stripes (8 TDs). “There will be a very intense competition at quarterback this summer with the graduation of our outstanding quarterback (and safety) Porterfield,” indicated Roberson. Kobielus led the team in receptions (9), receiving yards (185) and yards per catch (20.6) on offense. Dustin Murray also has graduated with 8 catches for 108 yards and 2 scores.

Key Number

Over the last two seasons, the Big Reds have accounted for a total of 387 points. In 2014, they scored 454 (in one season).

Featured Stat

Since 2012, three players have rushed for over 1,000-yards for the Big Reds:

2016: Clayton Parrish – 1048 yards (9 TDs)

2014: Eric Lucich – 2026 yards (28 TDs)

2013: Eric Lucich – 1411 yards (17 TDs)

2012: Luke Patten – 1515 yards (19 TDs)