Police: Brookfield couple found with drug items near baby

Miranda Sprague and William Cupan are charged with endangering children

By Published:
William Cupan & Miranda Sprague
William Cupan and Miranda Sprague

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield couple was arrested on Thursday, facing charges related to an incident last month in which syringes and drug items were found near a baby.

Miranda Sprague, 28, is charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and endangering children. Sprague’s boyfriend, 35-year-old William Cupan, is facing the same charges.

On June 21, officers went to a home on Amy Boyle Road to conduct a parole check. Police reported finding numerous syringes and spoons in a bedroom where Sprague and Cupan were staying with a 4-month-old child.

Cupan told police that the drug items belonged to him, according to a police report.

A family member reported that she had found a syringe in the house previously, according to the report. Police said she told an officer that she suspected drug use but didn’t want Sprague to be in the streets.

Children Services was contacted, and the child was removed from the home.

Sprague is due in court on Thursday.

