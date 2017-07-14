Police investigate home invasion in Liberty

As of now, no one is in custody

By Published: Updated:
Investigation Generic

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Liberty are investigating a home invasion at a house on Euclid Boulevard.

According to a report from the Trumbull County 911 center, a caller said four people with masks and guns broke into their house claiming to be the police around 1 a.m. Friday.

The caller said the people then tied up her daughter and left.

At this time, police are not sure whether or not the intruders took anything, but they did say no one is in custody yet.

WKBN is working to get more information about the home invasion, stick with us on air and online for updates.

